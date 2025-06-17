Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $273.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

