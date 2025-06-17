Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

NYSE BAM opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after acquiring an additional 574,978 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

