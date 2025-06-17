Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE IR opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

