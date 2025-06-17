Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $485.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.