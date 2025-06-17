Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NUE stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13. Nucor has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

