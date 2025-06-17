Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

