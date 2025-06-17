Trust Point Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,560,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $74,424.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,229.35. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,033 shares of company stock worth $3,491,901. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

