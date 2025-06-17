Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

GLOB opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

