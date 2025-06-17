Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

