Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,747 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5,333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,849.28. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.92. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

