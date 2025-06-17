Trust Point Inc. Trims Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICF International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

