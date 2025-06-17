Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 219,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.2%

ALRM opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,148.21. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.