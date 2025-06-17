Trust Point Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

