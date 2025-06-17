Trust Point Inc. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

