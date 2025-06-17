Trust Point Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

