First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.