Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 857 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

