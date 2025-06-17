Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of DFSV opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

