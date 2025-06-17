Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DUK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

