Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

