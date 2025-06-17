Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.