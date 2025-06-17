Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $201.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

