Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $278.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $267.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

