Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $31,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.4133 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.