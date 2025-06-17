Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

