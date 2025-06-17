Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

RSP opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

