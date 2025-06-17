Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 806.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

