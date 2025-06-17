BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Acquired by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,387,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

