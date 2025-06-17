Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $113,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 328,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

