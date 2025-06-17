Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

