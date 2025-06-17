iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,685.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

