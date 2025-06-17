Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 182 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

NYSE GNRC opened at $126.23 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

