Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

