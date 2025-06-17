Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.8%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA stock opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

