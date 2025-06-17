Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $124,546.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,225.01. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Durr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Laura Durr sold 4,388 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $129,446.00.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.19 million, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETGEAR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. NETGEAR's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 152,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 675,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

