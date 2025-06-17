Sylvain Guerard Sells 15,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$239,668.50.

Orla Mining Price Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.58 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$16.98.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

