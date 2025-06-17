Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FTSM stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.