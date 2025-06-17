Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 256,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 63,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

CSCO stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.