Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 986,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

