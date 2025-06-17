Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

