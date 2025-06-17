Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $15,446,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 731.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,575 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 746,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.