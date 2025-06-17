Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Cut by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $488.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $380.63 and a one year high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.24.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

