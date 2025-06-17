Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.91.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

