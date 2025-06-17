Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 12,100 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Onsemi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

