Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $198.07 and a 12-month high of $264.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

