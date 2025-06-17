Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $23.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

