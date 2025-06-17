GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $54.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,532,000 after acquiring an additional 818,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,365,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after buying an additional 153,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 810,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,330,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,143,000 after buying an additional 708,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

