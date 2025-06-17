Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Insider David Krempa Sells 16,977 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) insider David Krempa sold 16,977 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $253,296.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,661.48. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Krempa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, David Krempa sold 10,223 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $150,584.79.

On Friday, June 13th, David Krempa sold 6,800 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $100,436.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ETON opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.