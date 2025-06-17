Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

