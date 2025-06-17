Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 14th

Tesla, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or support of battery-powered automobiles and related infrastructure. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, aiming to capitalize on the growth of zero-emission transportation. Their performance often reflects technological advances, government incentives, and shifts in consumer demand toward sustainable mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.92 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,210. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 26,923,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,153,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86.

